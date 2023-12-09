NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Severe weather rolled through Middle Tennessee Saturday afternoon/evening and left a large path of destruction in Davidson and Sumner counties.

Areas in the northeast portion of Davidson County appeared to be the most affected, while Hendersonville appears to also have sustained heavy damage

Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas drove around the area and found a crash at the intersection of Myatt Drive and Old Hickory Boulevard. Power was knocked out of the area and disabled all traffic signals.

Crash at Myatt Drive & Old Hickory Boulevard (Photo: WKRN)

A roof was found ripped off a business off Gallatin Pike near Old Shackle Road. An SUV with severe front damage was also seen near the fallen roof.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management said it is partially activating the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to coordinate resources to for the severe weather. Representatives from various Metro Nashville departments are meeting in EOC to coordinate response and resources. The partial activation will remain in place until the severe weather has stabilized.

Storm Damage – Gallatin Pike New Shackle Island Road (Photo: WKRN) Storm Damage – Gallatin Pike New Shackle Island Road (Photo: WKRN)

Two people suffered minor injuries in Hendersonville after the roof of Big Play collapsed, according to police officers on scene. Big Play is an arcade located in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said it has a dedicated team of officers heading to Sumner County to help with rescue and response efforts.

Big Play damage (Photo: WKRN)

Just after 5:30 p.m., it was reported over 21,000 Nashville Electric Service customers were without power.