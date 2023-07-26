NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s favorite hot dog slinger will be branching out and opening new locations north and south of Nashville proper.

Sean Porter, owner of Daddy’s Dogs, told News 2 he plans to open a new shop in the Factory at Franklin in Williamson County and another in Madison.

“We’re excited,” he said. “The Factory was just a fluke accident with an Instagram message and joke.”

As a joke, the dog dealer asked if The Factory was lacking hot dogs inside, and they got an enthusiastic invitation to join the shops and restaurants already in place. The invitation was well received, as Porter said he’s been looking at possibly expanding into Franklin for a long time.

“We’ve always done really well down there, and folks are always trying to get us to come down to Williamson County and open something. We just listened to the people and gave them what they want,” he said.

Daddy’s Dogs frequently opens up pop-up shops in Williamson County, whether it be a location at Pilgrimage Festival or another large event, so having their own brick-and-mortar inside The Factory was a good fit.

As for the coming Madison location, Porter said East Nashville’s growth prompted the location selection.

“In Madison, we just see a lot of opportunity up there,” he said. “How East Nashville’s exploded the past couple years, I think it’s just moving north.”

The Madison location will be located near the Eastside Bowl, next to an upcoming Shotgun Willie’s BBQ location.

“We’re just really excited to be part of that movement happening up there,” he said.

The Madison location will also be slightly different than the other satellite and cart shops in town, as it will have more indoor seating options for fans of Daddy’s Dogs, meaning customers don’t have to be subjected to the elements as much as they do at the Daddy’s Dogs flagship location in The Nations. The indoor seating is “a bit of a pivot” from how Daddy’s Dogs has operated in the past, but Porter welcomes the new challenge.

“We’re excited to give that a shot, and hopefully everyone will be able to enjoy everything a little bit more year-round than they can over at our shop in The Nations, when it’s single-digit numbers and they’re having to eat in their car,” he said. “We’re really excited about being able to just have that different experience and learn a new thing for us.”

For just around five years’ worth of operation, the expansion plans are a great barometer of success for the career that started as a side hustle, Porter said.

“We started this as a, ‘Oh, let’s just run this out of our garage, and just have something fun and make a little extra money,’ and then it kind of took on a life of its own,” he said. “I’m not one to ever let my foot off the gas, and so we’ve just been pedal to the metal. It’s just crazy. The growth is pretty wild, but it’s been so much fun, and it’s been awesome seeing the community really get behind us. We couldn’t do that without their help, really. We’re excited to really dive deeper into those communities around this area and expand in that way.”

Both locations are eyeing openings in the coming months, with the Franklin spot looking for a fall opening. The Madison shop may be early in 2024, Porter said.