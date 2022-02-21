NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for two people following a shooting on Nolensville Pike Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the Rose Discount Tobacco and Beer, near Thompson Lane.

Police say a man, accompanied by a woman, shot a 55-year-old clerk in the leg.

Courtesy: MNPD

The shooting came following an argument between the man and the clerk. The clerk reportedly told them to leave, prompting the customer to open fire.

The clerk is expected to be okay.

If you know the couple pictured above, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.