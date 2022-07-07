NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With excessive heat blanketing the Nashville area, many are looking for relief from the oppressive sun. But you won’t find it at one of Metro Nashville’s spray grounds.

The splash pad at Cumberland Park near the Cumberland River on the east bank by Nissan Stadium has been closed for more than two years.

The spray ground initially closed during the first year of the pandemic but has remained closed after the facility was damaged.

Metro Parks and Recreation said the mechanical vault of the platform requires extensive repairs, which will not be finished before the end of summer. The department apologize for the inconvenience and noted the safety of its patrons is its first priority.

Funds have been requested in the upcoming capital improvements budget to complete repairs to the equipment, which is estimated to cost $650,000.

Metro operates two more splash pads at Kirkpatrick and Watkins parks, which are open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. The parks are free and will remain open until Labor Day.