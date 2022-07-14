NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities were called to East Nashville late Wednesday night for a pedestrian crash involving critical injuries.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the crash happened at 718 Gallatin Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers said the male victim was found lying in the road and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police told News 2, that the male pedestrian was walking towards Burger King and crossed into the driver’s lane from the car beside her and he was struck. Authorities said the female driver stopped immediately.

No other information was immediately provided.