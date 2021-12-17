NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation has been opened after a critical injury crash that happened south of downtown Nashville Thursday night.

Police told News 2 the driver was traveling on Antioch Pike just before 10 p.m. when another car pulled out in front of them. The driver reportedly told officials that they hit the other car, a guard rail, then a telephone pole before they pulled into a parking lot on Nolensville Pike.

Officers said two people were hurt, one was critically injured, with possible life-threatening injuries.

Metro Police said they are not sure if the car hit another vehicle as no one else was at the scene.