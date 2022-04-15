NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have opened an investigation after at least one person was killed in a crash in South Nashville early Friday morning.

According to officials, the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Autumn Oaks Drive and Nolensville Road.

One vehicle was reportedly involved in the crash and one person died. Investigators said the vehicle left the roadway and caught on fire in a front yard.

Nolensville Road is closed to traffic near the Williamson County line. It is not known when it will reopen to motorists.

No other information was immediately released.