NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have issued a criminal homicide warrant for a 19-year-old following a deadly shooting that occurred inside a Nashville store on Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. inside the Corner Mart at 2600 Clarksville Pike.

Officials say the investigation reveals that 19-year-old Treyvon Palmer and 22-year-old Jawauntez Powell were in line with merchandise when Palmer suddenly made physical contact with Powell.

Officers say that’s when Palmer pointed a firearm at Powell, which led Powell to pull his own gun and shoot at Palmer.

According to Metro police, Palmer fired multiple shots and Powell died at the scene.

After the shooting, officials say Palmer left the store and arrived at General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Metro police say Palmer will be booked into the Metro Jail following his release from the hospital.

No other information was immediately released.