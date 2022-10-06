NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville man found guilty of vandalizing the new Davidson County Downtown Detention Center (DDC) while it was under construction will be sentenced Thursday.

The self-proclaimed “criminal advocate” Alex Friedmann executed an elaborate scheme to hide away various weapons and accessories in the jail in 2019.

Surveillance video showed him concealing tools, drilling into walls, and hiding weapons. Guns, ammo, handcuff keys, and hacksaw blades were found inside the walls.

He was arrested in January of 2020.

He was convicted by a jury in July of 2022. His bond was revoked.

He recently agreed to settle with state prison officials over the use of solitary confinement for pre-trial detainment.

A judge is expected to decide Freidmann’s punishment in a sentencing hearing.

He has also been found guilty of federal weapon charges. That sentencing is scheduled for January 4, 2023.

Friedmann has had prior convictions including armed robbery, assault with intent to commit first degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.