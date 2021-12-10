NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two suspects were arrested by Metro police in connection to a burglary that happened earlier this year at a restaurant in East Nashville.

Metro police released images on Monday of two burglary suspects after an incident at Chicago Style Gyros on Gallatin Pike. According to an arrest warrant, Daniel Griseto, 35, and James Brantley, 24, were seen on surveillance video taking about $9,500 worth of items. A freezer, grill and cooler were among those items stolen from the restaurant.

Police said the men allegedly arrived just before 6 a.m. in a silver, four-door Jeep, damaged a shed door and storage unit lock and loaded the stolen items onto a trailer.

Images from surveillance video helped lead police to a Crime Stoppers tip, which eventually led to the arrest of both Griseto and Brantley.

Both suspects are faced with theft, burglary, and vandalism charges.