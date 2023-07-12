NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The annual Crime Report was recently released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The data reflects full reporting from every law enforcement agency in the Volunteer State for the year 2022, including college and university campuses.

Of all the colleges listed in the report, Vanderbilt University came in with the largest number of offenses reported. In 2022 there were 926 total offenses reported and 214 total arrests. Of those offenses reported, Vanderbilt only listed 173 of them “cleared,” for just 18.68%.

The school that came in second in Middle Tennessee was Middle Tennessee State University with 262 total offenses. Of those, 161 were cleared, for a rate of 61.45%. The university saw 147 total arrests in 2022, according to the report. MTSU’s clear rate was one of the highest of all schools, behind only Austin Peay State University.

Tennessee Tech University reported 123 total offenses, 30 of which were cleared (24.39%). There were also 49 total arrests, per the report.

Also in Nashville, Tennessee State University reported 117 total offenses and 34 total arrests. Of the total offenses, 33 were cleared, for a rate of 28.21%, according to the report.

The school with the highest clear rate was APSU, which cleared 61.68% of its 107 total offenses reported. Sixty-six of them were cleared, and there were 130 total arrests.

Down toward the southern edge of the state, The University of the South at Sewanee reported 98 total offenses, 18 of which were cleared for a rate of 18.37%. The school had 56 total arrests in the year, the report states.

To view the full report, click HERE.