NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The murder of a beloved clerk at a Hermitage gas station is raising concerns about crime in the area.

“I don’t understand why it’s violence upon violence,” said Kwik Sak Customer Lisa Hunt. “What’s this world coming to?”

On Monday, Vishal Patel, 36, was shot and killed at the Kwik Sak on Lebanon Pike. Kentucky teens Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd, both 15, have been charged with murder, with Davis accused of pulling the trigger.

Looking at Metro crime statistics for 2022 through Saturday, Nov. 26, safety concerns could be justified as violent offenses are up 16.3% in Hermitage.

“It just makes me really sad and kind of makes me scared, too, for like the area and everything,” said Kwik Sak Customer Mason Hall.

Homicide rates are up 26.7%, from 15 to 19 cases. Aggravated assault is up 32.7% from 840 to 1,115 cases.

Burglary is up 29%, with larceny up 8.6%, and auto-theft up 13.5%.

Rape and robbery are the only categories that have improved; rape is down 34.6% and robbery down 13.5%.

“This community’s starting to get too rampant, too wild, nobody has no limits,” said Kwik Sak Customer Kaleb Allen. “You just got to be careful, always look around.”

News 2 has reached out to District Council representatives for comment, but have yet to hear back.