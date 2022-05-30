NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews have wrapped up at the scene of a water rescue at Percy Priest Lake.

The call originally went out Monday afternoon after a person was seen cliff diving at the lake.

Authorities with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Office of Emergency Management and the Nashville Fire Department launched multiple boats at the spot where the person was reportedly last seen.

NFD officials said there have been conflicting reports from witnesses, with some saying the possible victim was seen exiting the water, while others said the person was not seen after they jumped from the cliff.

Crews ended the search around 8 p.m.

Authorities say they don’t plan to return to the area unless a missing person report is filed that may indicate a person was actually last seen in the water.