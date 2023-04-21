NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders were called out to Antioch Friday morning to fight a fire at the Tanger Outlets construction site.

The Nashville Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Cane Ridge Parkway for reports of a commercial fire on Friday, April 21.

When units arrived at the scene, they said they found flames showing at a construction site with new construction underway and an HVAC unit burning on top of a roof.

Officials told News 2 shortly after 8:45 a.m. that crews are working to establish a water supply, adding that the hydrants at the construction site are not working.

Firefighters are reportedly using water from a nearby hydrant, as well as engines at the scene, to create a water supply relay so they can extinguish the fire. Some portion of the nearby roads may be closed while personnel set this up.

According to the department, units have contained the fire, even using an aerial ladder truck to reach the flames on the roof, but they are still working to make sure it’s fully extinguished.

As a result, officials said they canceled the second-alarm fire response and downgraded it to a “normal” fire response.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries from the fire.