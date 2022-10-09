NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire at a home on Clarksville Highway.

Crews were dispatched to the 3400 block of Clarksville Highway just after 11:30 a.m. in response to a residential house fire.

Source: NFD

Once on scene, crews discovered heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof.

Officials say crews were able to safely make an interior attack on multiple sides of the building in an attempt to reach the fire in void spaces in the attic area.

According to Nashville Fire, the multi-family residence has seven individual units. There are currently no reported injuries.

At this time, officials have shut down Clarksville Highway at Ashland City Highway and Manchester Avenue as fire personnel work to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. No other information was immediately released.