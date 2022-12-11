NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews worked to extinguish a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway Sunday morning.

Multiple fire units with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to The Stillery Midtown, located on 1921 Broadway, just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 to respond to reports of a commercial fire alarm.

Once on scene, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the kitchen ceiling. Efforts are underway to extinguish the flames in the ceiling and roofing area.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the restaurant is a three-story building, and the kitchen is on the second floor.

Officials say locating and extinguishing the fire was a challenge since the fire occurred between floors.

No injuries have been reported. The extent of damage to the restaurant is unknown at this time.

The fire is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.