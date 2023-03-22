NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews extinguished a fire that sparked at an apartment building early Wednesday morning in downtown Nashville.

Crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Rep. John Lewis Way North just after 5 a.m. to respond to an commerical fire call.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Source: WKRN Source: WKRN

Once on scene, fire personnel observed heavy flames coming from a high rise building with a flat roof. According to the Nashville Fire Department, sprinklers were initiated in the interior of the building, but the fire was located on the roof.

Fire personnel reportedly had to extend an aerial ladder to reach the fire from the roof, and make sure that the flames did not spread down to the interior floors.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Officials say residents inside the building were able to evacuate using the stairwells. However, there were some residents who chose not to evacuate, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

A smaller crew will reportedly stay on scene to make sure whatever was burning on the roof is covered with foam to prevent rekindling.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.