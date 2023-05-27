NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than 24 hours after a missing swimmer was recovered from Percy Priest Lake, a search effort is underway for another person who disappeared out on the water.
According to officials, first responders were dispatched to Party Cove at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 for reports of a water rescue.
The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 crews are searching for a person was last seen going underwater in that area around 3:15 p.m.
In addition, officials said a family member having an anxiety attack is currently being examined by medics.
No additional details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.