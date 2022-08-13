NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and other law enforcement officials are searching for a man who did not resurface on Percy Priest Lake near Nashville Shores.
News 2 arrived on scene and found multiple boats in the water. An agent on scene told News 2 someone jumped off a boat and did not resurface.
The Nashville Fire Department says their crews were dispatched to an area near the 4000 block of Bell Road for reports of a man last seen underwater that had not resurfaced.
Parkgoers have been cleared from the beach and obstacle course in the area as authorities continue their search.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.