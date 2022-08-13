NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and other law enforcement officials are searching for a man who did not resurface on Percy Priest Lake near Nashville Shores.

News 2 arrived on scene and found multiple boats in the water. An agent on scene told News 2 someone jumped off a boat and did not resurface.

The Nashville Fire Department says their crews were dispatched to an area near the 4000 block of Bell Road for reports of a man last seen underwater that had not resurfaced.

Parkgoers have been cleared from the beach and obstacle course in the area as authorities continue their search.

BREAKING: Search and rescue crews are searching Percy Priest Lake for a boater who didn’t resurface from the water. Rescue boats are circling the area right in front of Nashville Shores. pic.twitter.com/yw70pUWfiI — Nikki McGee (@NikkiMcGeeWKRN) August 13, 2022

No other information was released.