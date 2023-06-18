NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving several vehicles on Interstate 24 in Davidson County.

On Sunday, June 18, just after 11:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of I-24 near the Shelby Avenue exit to respond to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, when crews arrived on scene, they reported that at least seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

There have been no reports of injuries and no transports have been made from the scene, the department said.

Officials said portions of I-24 will remain blocked until the scene is cleared. Traffic may be impacted by the incident.

It remains unknown when the roadway is expected to fully reopen. Details surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.