NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department is on the scene of a barge fire on the Cumberland River.

Crews responded to the 800 block of Visco Drive around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire on a barge or dock. Once there, crews found a barge in the water on fire.

Crews worked from the dock to extinguish the flames. The fire is now out, but crews are still hitting hotspots.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

While there is no official word on what caused the fire, officials say welders were working earlier in the day on the vessel. The fire started shortly after workers went home for the day.