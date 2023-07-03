NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at an apartment complex in South Nashville early Monday morning.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Neese Drive at the Gazebo Apartment Homes.

Upon arrival, crews located heavy smoke and flames coming from the breezeway of the apartment building, which was almost fully engulfed on one side.

At least 32 units responded to the scene to battle the fire inside and outside the complex. Officials said crews had to cut through the ceiling to stop the blaze from spreading.

Dozens of residents stood outside the complex as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

At the scene, one resident told News 2 that she woke up to the sound of the fire alarm and saw flames on a nearby balcony.

“I heard the alarm going off in the distance and I didn’t think anything of it and tried to go back to sleep, but then I started smelling it. So, I peeked out my window and saw that it was orange outside and saw my neighbor’s balcony on fire.” said Cheyenne Gargus.

Nashville Fire reported that at least 10 units in the complex received extensive damage due to the blaze.

No injures were reported, but one cat remains unaccounted for, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.