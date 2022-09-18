NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Nashville early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Belle Valley Drive at the Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Source: Nashville Fire Department

Source: Nashville Fire Department

Source: Nashville Fire Department

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the fire began in Building L of the complex, which contains 16 units.

Crews say all occupants have been accounted for except for two residents who officials are still searching for. The fire department states that one pet is being reported inside one of the heavily damaged units.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.