NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Agency and other law enforcement agencies have located the body of a man who jumped off his boat on Percy Priest Lake but never resurfaced.

Officials received a 911 call Saturday just after 3 p.m. in regard to a 25-year-old man who had jumped off his boat into Percy Priest Lake near Nashville Shores but never resurfaced.

Crews then dispatched to the area near the 4000 block of Bell Road and advised parkgoers to clear the beach and obstacle course as they searched for the man in the area.

According to the TWRA, officials used buoys, side scan solar units and a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) in an attempt to locate the missing man.

Officials say the body of the missing man was found around 11 p.m. Saturday night using the ROV. Divers with Nashville OEM were able to recover the man’s body.

The TWRA says the victim’s name is being withheld as officials work to notify the next of kin who live outside the United States.

This is the twenty-third boating-related fatality of 2022, according to the TWRA.