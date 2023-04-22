NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders are spending their Saturday afternoon battling a blaze at an apartment complex in Hermitage.

The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 that units were dispatched to the 3500 block of Andrew Jackson Parkway after callers reported an apartment building was on fire. However, dispatch said the call came from Avalon of Hermitage Apartments, which is in the 3500 block of Andrew Jackson Way.

When crews arrived, they reportedly found heavy smoke and flames at the scene.

At 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, officials told News 2 that personnel are still working to extinguish the fire, as well as assess the units to start primary searches.

In addition, the department said EMS crews are examining patients who might have jumped from a balcony.

No additional details have been released about this fire, but the scene is still active at this time.