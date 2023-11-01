ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were able to quickly extinguish flames after a mattress caught fire at a home in Antioch early Wednesday morning.

Crews were sent to the 2900 block of Moss Drive just after 4:30 a.m. to respond to a residential house fire.

At the scene, Chief King told a News 2 crew that the fire began in an upstairs bedroom after a mattress caught fire.

The mattress was quickly removed and the family was able to make it out of the home safely, according to fire personnel at the scene.

Officials said the home is not deemed to be a total loss. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the mattress catching fire.

No other information was immediately released.