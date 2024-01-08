NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – No injuries were reported in an apartment fire that occurred in South Nashville early Monday morning.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department went sent to an apartment complex on Winthorne Drive just before 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8 to respond to reports of a fire.

Photo: WKRN

Photo: WKRN

Photo: WKRN

Photo: WKRN

According to firefighters at the scene, the fire has been contained and is believed to have started in the kitchen in one of the units.

Upon arrival, a News 2 crew observed heavy smoke coming out of the windows from one of the units.

Two adults and three children were inside the unit when the fire sparked and safely escaped, officials said.

The family allegedly told firefighters that they were not cooking anything prior to the blaze. The fire marshal has been called to investigate the scene.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

No other information was immediately released.