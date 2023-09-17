NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Nashville Fire Department have extinguished a fire that sparked at a high-rise building early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported just after 9 a.m. at the 505, a residential high-rise in the 500 block of Church Street.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the fire started on the twenty-seventh floor of the building, which caused the sprinklers to activate and extinguish it.

However, water that flowed down to lowers levels of the building caused an electrical fire to spark on the twenty-fourth floor.

Officials reported that crews were able to put out the fire and no injuries were reported to residents or personnel at the scene.

The high-rise building has been evacuated and power remains off, but is expected to be restored, said the fire department.

Nashville Fire said during the incident crews worked to gain access to the impacted floors by the stairs to make sure everyone was safe.