NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville fire crews were able to extinguish a house fire late Monday evening that was likely caused by a lightning strike.

Fire personnel with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Villa Place just after 7 p.m. to respond to a residential house fire call.

Source: Nashville Fire Department

Once on scene, crews were able to locate the blaze and immediately began working to extinguish it.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, a lightning strike hit the home and likely started the fire.

The scene remained active late Monday evening as crews worked to re-enter the home to search for an extension.

No injuries were reported at the scene.