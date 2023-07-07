NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fire was extinguished at Martin’s BBQ joint in downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the location on Fourth Avenue South around 2 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from one of the restaurant’s exhaust pipes. Crews worked to fight flames in the rafters and got the fire under control.

The fire appears to have been caused by an extremely hot vent pipe from the smoker where meat was being prepared.

No one was at the restaurant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

