GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters braved the cold Monday evening while putting out a fire at a Goodlettsville apartment complex.

The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) said firefighters from both Nashville and Goodlettsville responded to the 100 block of Rivergate Meadows Drive at around 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 for reports of an apartment fire.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from around a chimney and the eaves area of an apartment building, according to officials.

NFD said residents were evacuated and gathered inside the apartment complex’s clubhouse, waiting to see if they would be able to return to their homes. Firefighters, meanwhile, were able to extinguish the fire.

The Red Cross has been called to help residents who are displaced, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.