NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews quickly extinguished a fire that sparked early Tuesday morning at a commercial property in the Midtown area.

Nashville Fire crews reported to 120 21st Avenue North after receiving a 911 call from a resident who was walking to work and saw smoke coming from a business.

Upon arrival, firefighters obeserved heavy smoke coming from all sides of the commercial property.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the fire was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported, and no occupants were inside the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information was immediately released.