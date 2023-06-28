NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at a homeless encampment off Interstate 24 in South Nashville early Wednesday morning.

The fire began around 6 a.m. near Glenrose Avenue east of the I-24 and I-440 merger.

According to firefighters at the scene, crews had to pull out at least 500 feet of hose in order to reach the fire in the encampment.

Officials believe the vehicle had been parked inside the camp for at least several weeks prior to the fire.

Crews at the scene said several trees caught on fire, but no injuries were reported.