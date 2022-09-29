NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews responded to a house fire in West Nashville early Thursday moring.

The fire began around 3:30 a.m. off Mercomatic Court, which is near Charlotte Pike and Interstate 40.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. They began a defensive attack for personnel safety.

NFD said there were no reported injuries. They are working to make more progress on putting out the fire before beginning their investigation to see what caused it.

No additional information was immediately released.