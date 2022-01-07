NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fire crews responded to a Hermitage neighborhood for reports of a house fire Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 4000 block of Plantation Drive around 3 p.m.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they found a chimney fire that had spread throughout a home.

Officials say a man, woman and several dogs were all able to make it out safely. No injuries have been reported.

There is no official word on the cause, but fire officials say the two occupants were trying to stay warm prior to the blaze.