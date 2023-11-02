NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews were called to a two-alarm fire Thursday morning at a South Nashville apartment complex that was under renovations from a previous fire.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the blaze at approximately 6:11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2. However, the fire was originally reported at 230 Tampa Drive instead of 270 Tampa Drive because the first 911 caller said they woke up to the sight and smell of smoke at their location, which was 230 Tampa Drive.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)

Officials told News 2 the apartments were unoccupied and under renovations after the complex previously burned in February 2022.

The Nashville Fire Department said the E building has been vacant since the previous fire, adding that one portion of the building was already torn down while two additional sections were still standing but without power.

Crews said they had to cut into the temporary fencing to access the building Thursday morning. No injuries were reported after the blaze, but fire investigators were reportedly called to the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.