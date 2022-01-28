NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department responded to the scene of an apartment fire Friday night.
It happened at the Creekstone Apartments on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
Crews responded to the scene around 7:45 p.m. Once there, heavy fire and smoke were seen coming from the first and second floors of one of the buildings.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.