NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are working to contain a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Antioch Friday morning,
The fire began around 5 a.m. at Dover Glen Apartments off Murfreesboro Pike.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
The Nashville Fire Department reported the fire began in Building 18.
One resident was taken to the hospital with a burn injury. This is an active sc
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.