NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire that occurred early Sunday morning.

The fire happened at an apartment complex in the 270 block of Tampa Drive.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Crews responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning. According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were able to contain the fire to one building and evacuate all occupants inside.

Nashville Fire reports that the fire began in Buiding E of the complex which houses 30 units. The fire department is working with the apartment’s management to determine how many residents are displaced after the fire.