NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second suspect was taken into custody after police said they spent more than $1,000 at an east Nashville grocery store using someone else’s credit card.

According to a warrant, the victim did not know her car was burglarized until she received notifications for several transactions made on her credit card she did not make. The victim reported the credit card fraud to the police on Nov. 3, 2021.

Authorities said surveillance video captured Elaine Gibson and Anthony Scales Jr. using the stolen card then exiting Kroger located on 711 Gallatin Pike. Scales was arrested on Dec. 20.

Anthony Scales (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

In total, the two suspects spent $1,082 on the stolen credit card. Both suspects have been charged with credit card fraud.

Scales was charged in connection to a string of crimes across Nashville, which involved a stolen vehicle and stolen items that police said Scales attempted to pawn.