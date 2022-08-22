NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Nolensville Road is closed in both directions following a crash that occurred late Sunday night in South Nashville.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Nolensville Road at Allied Drive near the Nashville Zoo late yesterday evening.

Metro police are still on scene processing information as of 4 a.m. Monday morning.

It remains unclear when the roadway is expected to reopen.