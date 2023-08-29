NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a crash involving a WeGo bus and a school bus in Donelson Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Elm Hill Pike.

The crash involved the two buses in addition to multiple passenger cars that appear to have crashed into the rear end of the school bus.

It is not known how many people were injured in the crash but multiple ambulances were observed leaving the crash site.

A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said it is not a Metro school bus. Some children who were waiting for the bus have been picked up by their parents.