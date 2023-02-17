NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A single-vehicle crash into a utility pole has closed Old Hickory Boulevard north of Nashville Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard West near Port Drive.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

It is not known how severely the driver was injured but Metro police’s fatal crash investigation team did not respond to the crash and officers have left the scene.

Nashville Electric Service reported as many as 1,600 residents were without power but power has been restored to some with at least 500 still in the dark.

It is not known when the roadway will reopen to traffic.