NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 West in Davidson County is closed near the Rutherford County line due to a serious crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

TDOT said the crash happened near mile marker 60 near Old Franklin Road and Cane Ridge High School. Traffic is currently being diverted to Murfreesboro Road.

Officials did not say when the interstate is expected to reopen.