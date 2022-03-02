NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An 11-time convicted felon was taken into custody late Tuesday night for a recent drug bust.

According to a warrant, around 9:45 a.m., officers were patrolling the North Nashville area when they saw Quinton Price, 44, who police said they were familiar with. Officers reportedly knew Price was driving with a revoked license.

When officials initiated a stop, they said Price pulled into a driveway in the 1600 block of 14th Avenue North and ran. Detectives said he was seen holding a bag in his hands at the time. Officials then took him into custody in an alley nearby.

The warrant also said a resident in the area called dispatch to let them know Price threw his bag into their backyard. Detectives retrieved the bag and said they found 20 grams of crack cocaine, three grams of ecstasy, 43 grams of marijuana, and a loaded gun inside.

Metro Police said Price is an 11-time convicted felon for crimes including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He was also on parole at the time of the arrest.