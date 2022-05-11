NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Coyote Ugly has been a staple on 2nd Avenue since it opened in 2004, and after questions on whether this day would even come, an iconic part of Music City returned Wednesday night.

The blast that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas day destroyed dozens of businesses along 2nd Avenue.

Now, nearly two years later, the world-famous bar is back up and running.

Although, thoughts about moving locations did cross the mind of CEO and founder Lilian Lovell.

“Once we found out the building was structural sound, that’s it, we do too well here, we love our spot,” Lovell said.

Former employees, along with brand new employees welcomed back customers Wednesday night.

“It’s been 17 months, so some people had to get other jobs and I can’t fault them for that,” Lovell said.

Coyote Ugly hopes to get back to being one of the most profitable businesses on 2nd Avenue.

“I did not realize how important Coyote Ugly was to 2nd Avenue, so what’s been incredible is they can’t wait for us to open because we help generate more flow on Second Avenue,” Lovell said.

Lines outside the door are something staff hopes to become a normal routine once again.