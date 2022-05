NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University is working to address an unwelcome visitor on campus —a young coyote!

The coyote was spotted near West End Avenue on Wednesday.

(Courtesy: Vanderbilt University)

Vanderbilt said its Plant Operations department is working with Metro Animal Care and Control to respond to the issue.

Students have been advised to refrain from approaching, petting or feeding the animal, and to contact Vanderbilt University Police Department at 615-322-2745 to report the coyote’s location.