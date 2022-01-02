NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Davidson County COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers run by Meharry Medical College will open at noon Monday due to cold weather.

The Office of Emergency Management says both COVID-19 testing and vaccination center will be open at noon instead of 8 a.m. The centers will also be open one hour later, closing at 3 p.m. rather than 2 p.m.

The assessment centers are located at the following addressed:

Former Kmart – 2491 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville, TN 37217

28th Avenue North Site – 350 28th Avenue North Nashville, TN 37217

No appointment are necessary to get tested or receive a vaccine. Walk-up patients are welcome.