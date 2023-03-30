WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department have been visiting Warren County schools, speaking with school administrators and school resource officers about the safety of children while at school in response to the tragic mass shooting that occurred at Covenant School in Nashville Monday.

The sheriff’s department said Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr. wants to emphasize to the public that school safety is his top priority, believing there is a strong relationship between school administration, staff, and SROs. The sheriff encourages them to continue working together on their safety plans at each of the school. He also encourages them to learn, discuss, and practice the safety plan with students.

Owners and operators of preschool and daycares are asked to develop a safety plan to keep preschoolers safe as well. Owners and/or managers of a school or daycare that do not have safety plans are asked to contact the sheriff’s department. The sheriff said he will be glad to talk about possible preventive steps that can be taken to help with security.

Anyone who sees or hears anything that may indicate that a person is going to commit a violent crime is asked to call 911 immediately. The sheriff’s department said they would rather answer a false call based on a concern, rather than a call regarding a shooting in progress.

The sheriff’s department went on to say Sheriff Matheny, his deputies, and the administrative staff are heartbroken for the families and friends of the students and staff associated with The Covenant School in Nashville, as well as The Covenant Presbyterian Church, and issued the following statement:

“We join so many across the nation in praying for them. We also want to continue to pray for the law enforcement officers, first responders, EMS, and all others involved in responding to this tragic event.

“We also want to remember our teachers that are dealing with their own emotions, as well as the emotions and questions from the children in their classrooms because of this horrific shooting.”