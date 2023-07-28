NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is recruiting local volunteers to provide support and additional security for The Covenant School as students return to class at their temporary location, the Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, this fall.

“It’s just one way of providing some smiling faces and an additional set of eyes and ears to ensure safety,” said Metro Council Member-At-Large and Chair of Public Health & Safety Jeff Syracuse, who was recently appointed to The Uvalde Foundation’s National Advisory Board.

The foundation’s founder and national director, Daniel Chapin, said they’re looking for a rotation of 12 volunteers who will undergo formal training, including situational awareness and basic intervention techniques. He said they’ll communicate directly with officers and school administrators but are not law enforcement.

“I think that this would be something that a lot of community members here might be interested in being part of,” said Syracuse.

Chapin said the volunteers will be stationed at the church at the start of the day, lunchtime, and the end of the day, patrolling the grounds and perimeters. He said volunteer patrol members do not enter campus directly unless cleared by school officials.

This program is a direct result of a three-part safety series Syracuse led over the summer.

“Building these relationships for long-term collaboration, I think, is going to be really important,” said Syracuse. “It’s neat to see that this kind of tangible benefit that the Uvalde Foundation is providing is just one more thing that we can do to make sure that our schools are safe.”

If you’re interested in joining as a volunteer, you can contact The Uvalde Foundation for Kids by calling 254-493-3725 or emailing theuvaldefoundation@mail.com.